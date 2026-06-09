ICC suspends Putin prosecutor over misconduct probe

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has officially suspended its Chief Prosecutor, Karim Khan, following a major decision by the governing body of the court’s member states. Khan gained global prominence for securing high-profile international arrest warrants, most notably against Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

During an ICC session, a committee representing 21 member states voted by a majority to initiate formal disciplinary proceedings against Khan over allegations of sexual harassment. The bureau confirmed that the suspension and related documentation will remain confidential to protect the privacy and rights of all involved parties, as well as the integrity of the ongoing process, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Khan’s legal team has strongly pushed back against the suspension, calling the decision unlawful and arguing that the claims against him lack supporting evidence. The 56-year-old British lawyer had already been on administrative leave since May 2025 while an initial investigation was conducted.

The allegations first surfaced in late 2024, reportedly involving a Malaysian lawyer working as his assistant. Khan has consistently denied any wrongdoing, previously suggesting that the accusations were part of a covert intelligence campaign designed to discredit his work.

As Chief Prosecutor since 2021, Khan has been at the center of some of the most controversial international legal battles in recent history. In March 2023, he issued arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin and Russian Children’s Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova over the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children. The move prompted Moscow to retaliate by sentencing Khan in absentia to 15 years in prison.

Later, in November 2024, Khan drew further global scrutiny by securing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza, a move that resulted in the United States imposing sanctions against the prosecutor.

News.Az