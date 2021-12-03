Icelandic companies ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in renewable energy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Icelandic companies are ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the field of renewable energy.

The mentioned issue was discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Icelandic counterpart Thordis Kolbrun Gylfadottir on the sidelines of the 28th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

During the meeting, the parties discussed relations between Azerbaijan and Iceland, including the prospects for developing cooperation in the field of alternative energy.

It was noted that Iceland has extensive experience in this area, and Icelandic companies are ready to work in the field of renewable energy in Azerbaijan.

Also, the parties discussed issues of cooperation within international organizations, including the OSCE, exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az