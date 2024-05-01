ICESCO chief thanks Azerbaijani president for his efforts to strengthen peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his efforts to bring cultures closer together and strengthen peace.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue “Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity” in Baku, the ICESCO director-general noted that this requires a lot of effort and work, but Azerbaijan manages to achieve its goals, including thanks to the organization of such a large-scale forum, News.Az reports.

“Despite the progress made in the field of science and technology, the world today continues to struggle with security problems, he said. In 2023, the level of security in the world has decreased significantly. This year, 183 regional and international armed conflicts were recorded in the world. This is the highest level in recent years 30 years,” he added.

News.Az