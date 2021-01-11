ICESCO Director-General to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Dr. Salim M. AlMalik will pay a visit to Azerbaijan to discuss joint cooperation between the organization and Azerbaijan in the educational, scientific and cultural spheres.

The delegation led by Dr. AlMalik will meet with Azerbaijani officials in Baku and visit a number of historical and cultural sites of Azerbaijan.

Dr. Salim M. AlMalik affirmed that the visit is part of the distinct relations between ICESCO and Azerbaijan, and the two sides’ keenness to develop them in light of ICESCO’s new vision. The visit also comes amid the special attention ICESCO attaches to the valorization, preservation, and inscription of cultural and historical treasures in the Member States on the Islamic World Heritage List. It is within the framework of the Organization’s commitment to revive the Islamic heritage in its various aspects to link generations and build shared historic accounts to allow for future anticipation.

News.Az