ICESCO mission to visit Azerbaijan in January

+ ↺ − 16 px

An ICESCO mission will visit Azerbaijan at Baku’s invitation in January and hold meetings here, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received in a video format Anar Karimov on his appointment as Minister of Culture.

“I think they should also go to the liberated lands. Then a group of experts should come. They must send a mission to record the destruction of Muslim sites by Armenians and state this in their report,” the head of state said.

As for cooperation with UNESCO, President Aliyev said Azerbaijan is ready to continue cooperating with this organization but only if the latter maintains its international status.

“UNESCO is not a branch of any country. If this approach prevails in our relations, there will be cooperation. If not, this cooperation can be reconsidered. In any case, our intentions are pure. There must be a relationship free from double standards, Islamophobia and discrimination,” he added.

News.Az

News.Az