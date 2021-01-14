ICESCO: Technical mission to prepare fair report on situation in liberated Azerbaijani lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

A report on the situation in the liberated Azerbaijani territories to be prepared by a technical mission of ICESCO will be very fair, the organization’s director general, Salim bin Mohammed al-Malik, said at a press conference in Baku.

According to the director general, an ICESCO technical mission will visit Azerbaijan, and in the course of the visit, will prepare a report on the situation in Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

News.Az