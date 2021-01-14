Yandex metrika counter

ICESCO: Technical mission to prepare fair report on situation in liberated Azerbaijani lands

  • Politics
  • Share
ICESCO: Technical mission to prepare fair report on situation in liberated Azerbaijani lands

A report on the situation in the liberated Azerbaijani territories to be prepared by a technical mission of ICESCO will be very fair, the organization’s director general, Salim bin Mohammed al-Malik, said at a press conference in Baku.

According to the director general, an ICESCO technical mission will visit Azerbaijan, and in the course of the visit, will prepare a report on the situation in Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      