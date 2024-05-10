ICESCO to open regional office in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

An ICESCO regional office will be commissioned in Azerbaijan on May 12, the organization’s director general, Salim bin Mohammed al-Malik, told journalists in Baku on Friday, News.Az reports.

"I am here [in Azerbaijan] for several reasons. One of the most significant is the designation of the city of Shusha as the cultural capital of the Islamic world. This is a momentous occasion not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire Islamic world," he stated."On May 12, we will also inaugurate ICESCO's regional office in Azerbaijan. We have several tasks at hand, including signing a memorandum of understanding with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for cooperation between ICESCO and the Foundation," the director general added.Al-Malik emphasized that the organization aims to foster educational, scientific, and cultural connections among nations.

