ICG meeting on Afghanistan kicks off in Baku

ICG meeting on Afghanistan kicks off in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The meeting of the International Contact Group (ICG) on Afghanistan kicked off in Baku on June 28.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov, Afghanistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells, as well as representatives from about 60 countries are attending the event, APA reports.

Together with Afghanistan, Germany is co-chair of the International Contact Group.

Representatives of state and non-governmental organizations from Afghanistan are also participating in the event.

News.Az

News.Az