ICJ to hold public hearings on preliminary objections raised by Azerbaijan in case concerning CERD application
- 15 Apr 2024 03:24
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
Today, at 12 pm (GMT +4) the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold public hearings on preliminary objections raised by Azerbaijan in the case concerning the Application of the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) (Armenia v. Azerbaijan), Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizada, wrote on X, News.Az informs.
According to him, the delegation from Azerbaijan is led by Deputy FM Elnur Mammadov.