ICMPD, Azerbaijani gov’t have strong relations – director general

Relations between the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) and the Azerbaijani government have become stronger in recent years, ICMPD Director General Michael Spindelegger said.

He made the remarks in a video message to the participants of an event titled titled “15 years of partnership for inclusive, progressive and improved migration management”, which was held in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Spindelegger described Azerbaijan as a friend of the organization he represents.

The director general recalled that ICMPD and Azerbaijan signed an agreement on cooperation 18 years ago.

He also appreciated the work being carried out by the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan.

News.Az