Iconic fashion designer Alber Elbaz passes away from COVID-19

Alber Elbaz, the Moroccan-born Israeli fashion designer and the creative director of the French multinational high fashion house Lanvin until 2015, passed away at the age of 59 after battling COVID-19, the Richemont luxury group said Sunday.

"It was with shock and enormous sadness that I heard of Alber's sudden passing," Richemont chairman Johann Rupert said in a statement. The veteran fashion journalist Suzy Menkes, citing Rupert in an Instagram post, said Elbaz "has left this world after a three-week struggle with (COVID-19)."

A company spokesperson confirmed Elbaz had died from COVID-19 on Saturday, but would not confirm reports he was being treated at the American Hospital in the Paris suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine. Elbaz, an Israeli born in Morocco (as Albert), restored the luster to Lanvin during his 14 years at the helm of France's oldest couture brand, giving classic tailoring a more playful edge.

