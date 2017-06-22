ICRC begins dialogue with parties on Armenian scout captured by Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has launched dialogue with parties on an Armenian scout captured by Azerbaijani servicemen.

ICRC is conducting confidential dialogue with the related parties in order to visit the detainee, Ilaha Huseynova, head of the Communication Department of the ICRC Azerbaijan Delegation told AzVision.az on Thursday.

In accordance with the norms of international humanitarian law, the ICRC has mandate to visit those detained during conflicts.

A reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armenian Armed Forces attempted to cross the line of defense of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the contact line between the two countries’ troops on June 20 evening, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on June 21.

As a result of the timely measures taken by the Azerbaijani army, the Armenian reconnaissance and sabotage group suffered losses and had to retreat. One member of the Armenian reconnaissance and sabotage group Zaver Hovanis Karapetyan, born in 1974, was captured by the Azerbaijani armed forces, the Defense Ministry stated.

News.Az

