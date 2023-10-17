ICRC clarifies issue of transporting unknown people in its vehicles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Information about people in the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) vehicles is forwarded to relevant institutions in advance, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Baku Office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Ilaha Huseynova said, News.Az reports citing Trend.

She made the remark during a media session organized by the ICRC for media representatives.

"Having someone in the ICRC vehicle without notifying the relevant authorities is not possible," she said.

Huseynova also noted that the ICRC wasn't present in the combat zone during the 2020 second Karabakh war, and its representatives visited the region only after the end of the war with the participation of the parties.

News.Az