ICRC comments on reports of its workers being fired at by Armenians in Agdam

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has commented on reports that its workers were allegedly opened fire at by Armenians in Aghdam.

Ilaha Huseynova, head of the Communication Department of the ICRC Azerbaijan Delegation, in a statement to APA confirmed that their staff was in Aghdam. However, she noted that there is no element or indicator that their staff or vehicle was targeted.



“In the region of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the ICRC implements various humanitarian projects to support civilian population living close to the line of contact and international border between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We regularly visit these communities and work with them on all sides. One of the ICRC projects implemented jointly with the local authorities is the rehabilitation of a borehole in Ahmadaghali village of Aghdam. In response to news circulated in media, we confirm that our staff was there on May 4, however, there is no element or indicator to state that either ICRC staff, or the ICRC vehicle were targeted,” she said.

