ICRC convoy passes freely along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

A convoy of 4 vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has driven along the Lachin-Khankendi road, passing near Shusha, without any issues, News.az reports.

This once again proves that humanitarian vehicles can pass freely through the protest area, and there are no obstacles for them.

The peaceful protest on the Lachin-Khankendi road against the illicit exploitation of Azerbaijan's mineral resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment has been going on for over fifty days.

News.Az