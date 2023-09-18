ICRC delivers food cargo to Armenians in Azerbaijan’s Khankendi both via Aghdam and Lachin routes

Food cargo has been delivered to Armenians in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh simultaneously via the Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi routes, News.Az reports.

One truck and two cars belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have arrived in Khankendi.

On September 17, the separatist regime in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh decided to accept the joint proposal of the Khankendi office of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the command of the Russian peacekeepers on the simultaneous transportation of food cargo by vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross along the Lachin-Khankendi and the Aghdam-Khankendi roads.

Earlier, an agreement on the simultaneous opening of these routes was reached on September 1. The separatists expediently delayed this process.

Azerbaijan's principled position once again prevailed.

Apparently, the separatists start to realize that the sooner they stop their reckless resistance, the better. After all, it is obvious that the reintegration of the Armenian minority of Garabagh is the only way to ensure their bright future.

