ICRC in Nagorno-Karabakh visits Azerbaijani detainees

The visit was conducted in line with the standard ICRC procedures.

The ICRC in Nagorno-Karabakh visited Azerbaijani detainees and provided them with an opportunity to exchange family news, Ilaha Huseynova, head of the Communication Department of the ICRC Azerbaijan Delegation told APA on May 10.



According to its mandate, the ICRC will continue its visits to these individuals in detention on a regular basis to monitor treatment and conditions of detention and help to ensure that the detainees are able to maintain contact with their families.



In July of 2014, the Armenian servicemen killed an Azerbaijani, Hasan Hasanov, and took hostage to other Azerbaijanis, Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov, while they were attempting to visit their homeland in Kalbajar district occupied by Armenia.



Dilgam Asgarov is a Russian citizen of Azerbaijani origin.



A "criminal case" was initiated against them. Afterwards, an illegal "court" in Nagorno-Karabakh sentenced Asgarov to life imprisonment and Guliyev to 22 years in prison.



In addition, Azerbaijani citizen Elnur Huseynzade was detained by Armenians under unknown circumstances in the direction of Talish village in February this year.

