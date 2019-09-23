ICRC in talks over Azerbaijani soldier killed by Armenians

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is in talks over the return of the body of the Azerbaijani soldier killed on the frontline, Ilaha Huseynova, head of the public relations department of the ICRC Azerbaijani representative office, told Trend Sept. 23.

She noted that the structure represented by her is informed about this issue, and is conducting a bilateral confidential dialogue in this regard.

On Sept. 22, Ramin Abdulrahmanov, an Azerbaijani soldier of a frontline military unit, lost his way and was shot dead by Armenians in the “no man’s land” between the positions of the parties.

To ensure the safe evacuation of the soldier’s body, an appeal was made to the Azerbaijani representative office of the ICRC.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

