ICRC in talks with sides to get access to Elnur Huseynzade

"The ICRC conducts confidential and bilateral dialogue with the sides concerned to get access to the detained person."

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has begun negotiating with the sides in order to obtain access to Azerbaijani citizen Elnur Huseynzade, who, a couple of days ago, was detained by Armenians in the direction of the Talish village under unknown circumstances.

“The ICRC conducts confidential and bilateral dialogue with the sides concerned to get access to the detained person,” Ilaha Huseynova, head of the Communication Department of the ICRC Azerbaijan Delegation, told AzVision.az.

“Visits to persons detained in relation to conflict falls under ICRC mandate, according to the norms of international humanitarian law,” Huseynova noted.

