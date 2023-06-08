ICRC representatives visit two Armenian citizens detained in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 7, representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited two Armenian citizens recently detained in Azerbaijan (May 26), said Ilaha Huseynova, head of the PR department of the ICRC Baku Office, News.Az reports.

“Face-to-face meetings were held with them and an opportunity was created to contact families through the Red Cross Message Service. In accordance with its mandate, the ICRC, during visits, assesses the treatment of detainees and conditions of detention, creates an opportunity to establish or renew contact with families ", the ICRC representative said.

According to the joint information of the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, on May 26, two members of the sabotage group of the Armenian Armed Forces were detained at the section of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border passing through the territory of the village of Razdara, Zangilan district, while trying to violate the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Thanks to the vigilance of the Azerbaijani servicemen serving at the border point, the movement of the sabotage group was detected in a timely manner and the necessary measures were taken, as a result of which two servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces were detained. The Prosecutor General's Office initiated a criminal case into the fact under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code.

As part of the criminal case being investigated by the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office, two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Khovakimyan Harut Yurikovich and Ghazaryan Karen Ashotovich, who act as accused, were taken into custody as a measure of restraint.

News.Az