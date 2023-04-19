ICRC reps visit two Azerbaijani soldiers held captive in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited two Azerbaijani soldiers held captive in Armenia, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijani Army servicemen - Agshin Babirov and Huseyn Akhundov went missing due to limited visibility under adverse weather conditions in the border area of the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with Armenia on April 10. After a while, Armenian media outlets released photos and a video depicting the Armenian military torturing Huseyn Akhundov.

According to Ilaha Huseynova, Head of the Public Relations Department of the ICRC Office in Baku, today, ICRC representatives visited two recently detained Azerbaijani citizens in Yerevan.

“A one-on-one meeting was held with them, and they were given the opportunity to contact their families through the Red Cross. As per its mandate, the ICRC evaluates the treatment and living conditions of detainees during the visit and ensures the restoration of contact and further keeping in touch with their families. In accordance with the ICRC procedures, observations and recommendations in connection with visits are provided only to the detaining party,” she added.

