ICRC transports infant from Khankandi to Armenia for treatment (VIDEO)

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) appealed to Azerbaijan over moving a child from Khankandi to Armenia for treatment, News.Az reports.

The ICRC asked permission for the transport of Vladimir Balayan (born in 2022) and his parents to Armenia for the child's treatment, as well as their return on the same day, accompanied by committee employees in three cars.

Three more ICRC vehicles have driven along the Lachin road without any incidents this morning.

The appeal also noted that on the way back, medicines for the Khankandi City Hospital would be delivered in the cars.

This once again proves that the road is open for humanitarian purposes.

News.Az