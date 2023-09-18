ICRC vehicles move freely along Aghdam-Khankendi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

As per the agreement with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the passage of the Committee’s vehicles through the Aghdam-Khankendi road has been ensured in the morning on September 18.

ICRC’s two cars and one truck headed on the Aghdam-Khankendi road towards the Azerbaijani territory where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed. The cargo is scheduled to be delivered to the residents of Armenian origin living in Garabagh, News.Az reports.

The passage of trucks of the Russian Red Cross Society with humanitarian cargo was earlier ensured on September 12 via the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

News.Az