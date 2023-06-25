ICRC vehicles move from Azerbaijan’s Khankendi district to Armenia through Lachin checkpoint (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Conditions are being created for medical evacuation through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) through the checkpoint established at the beginning of Azerbaijan’s Lachin road, News.Az reports.

This morning, ICRC trucks and cars drove from Azerbaijan’s Khankendi district in the direction of Armenia.

This proves that the road is not closed, as some circles claim. Currently, investigative measures are being carried out there in connection with the latest provocation of Armenia.





In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 Second Karabakh War), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.

