ICRC vehicles pass freely along Azerbaijan's Lachin road

For 19 days, environmental activists, representatives of non-governmental organizations and volunteers from Azerbaijan have been holding peaceful protests on the Lachin-Khankandi road, close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area, News.Az reports.

On Friday, a total of three vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) passed unhindered along the Lachin-Khankendi road.

This once again shows that the protesters do not obstruct the movement of vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

The protesters demand the arrival of Russian peacekeepers' Command Andrei Volkov in the area, the establishment of conditions to monitor the illicit exploitation of Azerbaijan’s natural resources, and the cessation of Armenia's environmental terrorism on Azerbaijani lands. They state that they are not going to leave the area.

