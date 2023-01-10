ICRC vehicles pass through protest area on Lachin-Khankandi road without hindrance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vehicles belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) continue to pass through the protest area on the Lachin-Khankandi road without hindrance, News.Az reports.

On Tuesday, conditions were created for two ICRC vehicles moving from Khankandi towards Lachin to pass unhindered the protest area.

This once again shows that the protesters do not obstruct the movement of vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and NGO representatives on the Lachin-Khankandi road held against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the 30th straight day.

The protesters continue to chant various slogans in English and Russian calling for an end to the ecocide against Azerbaijan, as well as demanding monitoring of Azerbaijan’s mineral deposits in the areas where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed.

News.Az