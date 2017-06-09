ICRC visits Armenian scout imprisoned in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Baku Office visited a person who is being kept in Azerbaijan as a result of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Ilaha Huseynova, spokesperson for the ICRC Baku Office, told AzVision.az that the visit took place a few days ago.

“Through the ICRC staff, the detainee and his family exchanged information,” she said.

Huseynova noted that the visit took place in accordance with standard procedures of ICRC. “According its mandate, the ICRC visits detainees to monitor their treatment and conditions of detention and to help to ensure that the detainees are able to maintain contact with their families,” she added.

An Armenian reconnaissance-sabotage group attempted to cross the Armenian part of the contact line of troops in 26 December 2014. Thanks to the vigilance of servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the provocative attempt was prevented beforehand, according to the Defense Ministry. After some gunfight, the enemy suffered heavy losses and was forced to retreat. A member of the enemy’s reconnaissance-sabotage, professional Armenian serviceman Bagdasaryan Arsen Edwardovich was captured.

Bagdasaryan faced charges under the Criminal Code’s articles #218.2 (participation in criminal community), 29,120.2.1 (attempt to a deliberate murder by group of persons, on preliminary arrangement by group of persons, by organized group or criminal community), 29,120.2.7 (attempt to a deliberate murder of two or more persons), 29,120.2.12 (attempt to a deliberate murder on motive of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity), 29,282.2 (attempt to commitment of explosion, arson or other actions directed on destruction or damage of enterprises, constructions, means of communication, means of message and communication, objects of life-support of a population with a view of undermining defensibility and economic safety of the Azerbaijan Republic) and the criminal case was investigated and sent to the court.

Ganja Court of Grave Crimes sentenced Arsen Bagdasaryan to 15 years in maximum security prison.

News.Az

News.Az