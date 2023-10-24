ICRC visits Azerbaijani soldiers detained by Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited people of Armenian origin reported by the Azerbaijani side, as well as Azerbaijanis in captivity in Armenia, News.Az reports citing the ICRC Azerbaijan Office.

It was noted that one-on-one meetings were held with the detainees and conditions were created for them to contact their families.

According to its mandate, during such visits, the ICRC assesses the treatment and conditions of detainees and creates opportunities to restore or continue contacts of these persons with their families. In accordance with ICRC procedures, observations and recommendations in connection with visits are transmitted exclusively to the detaining party.

News.Az