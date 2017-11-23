ICRC visits Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited again the detainees captured in relation to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“In November, the ICRC visited again the detainees captured in relation to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Ilaha Huseynova, head of the Communication Department of the ICRC Azerbaijan Delegation told.

“We keep visiting people detained in relation to the conflict on a regular basis. According to its mandate, the ICRC visits detained individuals to monitor treatment and conditions of detention and help to ensure that the detainees are able to maintain contact with their families,” Huseynova said.

Three Azerbaijanis are currently being detained in Nagorno-Karabakh.

In July of 2014, Russian citizen Dilgam Asgarov and Azerbaijani citizen Shahbaz Guliyev were taken hostage and another Azerbaijani citizen Hasan Hasanov was shot to death by Armenian servicemen while trying to visit their homeland in Kalbajar">Kalbajar. Hasan Hasanov’s body was taken from the enemy and buried in Baku.

On December 19, 2014, an illegal court of the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh sentenced Dilgam Asgarov to life in prison and Shahbaz Guliyev to 22 years.

In addition, Azerbaijani citizen Elnur Huseynzade was detained by Armenians under unknown circumstances in the direction of Talish village in February this year.

Two Armenian saboteurs – Arsen Bagdasaryan and Zaver Karapetyan – are currently being detained in Azerbaijan.

The trial on the case of Arsen Bagdasaryan has already come to an end. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a decision of the Ganja Court of Grave Crimes.

News.Az

