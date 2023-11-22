ICRC visits persons of Armenian origin detained in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) office in Azerbaijan Dragana Kojic, has made a statement regarding visits to persons detained in Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.Az reports.

She said these visits are conducted regularly.

"The committee's staff regularly visits persons of Armenian origin detained in Azerbaijan, as well as Azerbaijanis detained in Armenia. The last time visits to the places of detention were conducted in late October and early November. During the visits, the ICRC staff inquires about the conditions of detention of the arrested persons and their treatment," the head of the ICRC office emphasized.

According to Kojich, during the visits, attention is also paid to the creation of conditions for the detainees to communicate with their families.

She added that the ICRC regularly discusses these issues with both Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The leader of the "Dashnaktsutyun" nationalist party in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, former so-called "chairman of parliament" of the separatists David Ishkhanyan, former so-called "president" of the separatists Arayik Harutyunyan, former "state minister" Ruben Vardanyan, so-called "first deputy commander of the defense army" of the separatist regime Davit Manukyan , former so-called "foreign minister" of the separatist regime David Babayan, former so-called "presidents" of the separatists Bako Sahakyan and Arkady Ghukasyan, and former "defense minister" of the separatists Levon Mnatsakanyan were detained by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan and brought to Baku.

News.Az