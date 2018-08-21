IDB's publication hails Azerbaijan's policy of international assistance

+ ↺ − 16 px

An article reflecting the benevolence of our people is another successful example of our country's multilateral diplomacy and international assistance policy, as well as the effectiveness of a soft power strategy.

The international assistance policy of Azerbaijan, which has turned from a recipient into a donor country as a result of purposeful and farseeing policy pursued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is highly appreciated by prestigious international organizations and is widely covered in the publications of relevant agencies.

Thus, the current issue of Reverse Linkage: Throughout South-South Cooperation of the Islamic Development Bank published the article headlined 'Alliance to Fight Avoidable Blindness, a strategic partnership' which reflects the strategic partnership of our country with this organization.

The aforementioned article indicates that our country, having high socio-economic development indicators, contributes to their development by sharing their achievements in education, science, information and communication technologies with other developing countries, and stresses the role of the International Development Assistance Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Agency) / AIDA in this process. The article notes that more than 300,000 people have been examined during the first phase of the OIC campaign in Africa, over 56,000 people have been recovered and doctors from the National Ophthalmology Center named after Zarifa Aliyeva actively participate in these surgeries and share their experiences with local experts. At the same time, it was noted that there is a possibility of further expansion of cooperation with the IDB in other areas, including the promotion of ASAN Service model in Islamic countries.

