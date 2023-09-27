Identity of 11 people killed in anti-terrorist measures in Garabagh will be established after forensic genetic tests: Ministry

As a result of successful local anti-terrorist measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on September 19-20, the sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan was completely restored, the country’s Ministry of Health said in a statement.

192 servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were martyred during local anti-terrorist measures. Of the military personnel, 180 were servicemen of the Ministry of Defense, 12 the Ministry of Internal Affairs and 1 was a civilian, said the statement.

The identity of 11 people will be determined by forensic medical examination after genetic tests.

In addition, local anti-terrorist measures left 511 servicemen and 1 civilian wounded.

High-level professional medical teams operate and all necessary medical measures are undertaken to ensure the speedy healing of the wounded.

“We commemorate the dear memory of all our military servicemen who died for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and extend our deepest condolences to their families and relatives,” the ministry said.

News.Az