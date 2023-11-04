IDF attacks Hezbollah observation post in response to attempted attacks from Lebanon
The Israeli army said it attacked two "terrorist cells" and a Hezbollah monitoring post in response to attempted attacks from Lebanon, TASS reports.
"The IDF attacked two terrorist cells after attempts were made to fire from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Furthermore, the IDF demolished an observation post of the terrorist organization Hezbollah," the army press department said.