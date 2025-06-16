IDF footage shows strikes on Iranians at missile launch site - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The IDF releases a video footage showing airstrikes on Iranian soldiers who were heading to a surface-to-air missile launch site south of Tehran, News.Az reports citing The Times of Israel.

The launcher itself was also bombed, according to the IDF.

צה״ל חושף יכולות הגנה וסיכול סמוך לטהראן



בסגירת מעגל מהירה חיל האוויר זיהה וחיסל פעילי שיגור טילי קרקע-אוויר שניות לפני הגעתם למשגר דרומית לטהראן. הפעילים חוסלו והמשגר הושמד.



חיל האוויר ממשיך לפעול להשגת העליונות האווירית ברחבי איראן pic.twitter.com/gEqbSTe2hp — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 16, 2025

News.Az