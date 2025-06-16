Yandex metrika counter

IDF footage shows strikes on Iranians at missile launch site - VIDEO

The IDF releases a video footage showing airstrikes on Iranian soldiers who were heading to a surface-to-air missile launch site south of Tehran, News.Az reports citing The Times of Israel.

The launcher itself was also bombed, according to the IDF.


