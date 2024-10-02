IDF: Israeli forces engaged in close-range encounters in southern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli military has reported close-range encounters in southern Lebanon, stating that operations are ongoing in several areas.

According to a new statement from the IDF, forces from the Commando Brigade, including soldiers from the Egoz Unit, have located and destroyed Hezbollah's attack infrastructure, News.Az reports.The IDF noted that troops, in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force, have eliminated terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure using precision-guided munitions and close-range engagements.The military also mentioned that more than 150 terrorist infrastructures have been destroyed in recent airstrikes.

