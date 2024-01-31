IDF reports three more fatalities in Gaza Strip

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has lost three more troops in clashes with militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the army press service said in a statement, News.Az reports citing TASS.

According to it, two servicemen were killed in the south of the enclave and one died in combat in the northern part of the Strip. Since the onset of the ground operation, Israeli forces have lost over 220 troops. The IDF’s total losses since the conflict escalated have amounted to about 560 troops.

News.Az