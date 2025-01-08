IDF to hide identities of combat troops due to global legal threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a significant move announced Wednesday by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, the Israeli military will now conceal the identities of all soldiers and officers involved in operational combat activities. This decision comes in response to growing efforts by anti-Israel activists to target IDF personnel overseas, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The policy, effective immediately, applies to all personnel from the rank of brigadier general and below. It affects thousands of active-duty and reserve soldiers, including battalion, company and brigade commanders from standard units—not just elite forces—who frequently gave public interviews in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attack.While existing images and footage of these individuals will not be retroactively altered, all future appearances will adhere to the new guidelines.The IDF’s International Law Division will personally brief soldiers and officers before any interviews, and combat zone images featuring personnel will require special authorization before publication. The measure ensures that the identity of infantry soldiers will be protected as an Air Force pilot or a commander in the naval or commando units.

News.Az