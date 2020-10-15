Yandex metrika counter

IDPs from Khojavand celebrate liberation of Azerbaijani lands (PHOTO)

  • Society
  • Share
IDPs from Khojavand celebrate liberation of Azerbaijani lands (PHOTO)

The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from the Armenian-occupied Khojavand district of Azerbaijan held a march on the occasion of the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

The IDPs celebrated the event in Khojavand village of the Beylagan district. The IDPs taking part in the celebration voiced slogans in support of the Azerbaijani army.

News about - IDPs from Khojavand celebrate liberation of Azerbaijani lands (PHOTO)

News about - IDPs from Khojavand celebrate liberation of Azerbaijani lands (PHOTO)

News about - IDPs from Khojavand celebrate liberation of Azerbaijani lands (PHOTO)

News about - IDPs from Khojavand celebrate liberation of Azerbaijani lands (PHOTO)

News about - IDPs from Khojavand celebrate liberation of Azerbaijani lands (PHOTO)

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      