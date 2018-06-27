IEA executive director to visit Baku in autumn

+ ↺ − 16 px

Executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol will visit Baku in September, Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry said.

The information was announced at the meeting of Azerbaijani energy minister Parviz Shahbazov and Fatih Birol at the 27th World Gas Conference in Washington.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the forecasts and assessments of trends in the development of the global oil and gas market, noted Azerbaijan’s strategic role growing in the global energy space thanks to the energy projects being implemented.

The parties also considered prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the IEA.

The Azerbaijani energy minister highly appreciated the IEA activities and stressed the importance of the upcoming visit to determine the directions of bilateral relations.

News.Az

