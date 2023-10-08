If peace treaty is signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan, completely new political situation will emerge in South Caucasus - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Three years ago, as a result of the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity. Last month, we restored our sovereignty over the entire country. Now we must work hard on the peace treaty to be signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan. If we succeed in this, and I hope we will, then a completely new political situation will emerge in the South Caucasus,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi, News.Az reports.

Noting that the countries of the South Caucasus could start cooperation in a trilateral format, the head of state emphasized that cooperation in many areas, including transport, energy security, trade, mutual investment, could be very successful. “Now the moment has come, and I think it would be a huge mistake if we miss out on this opportunity,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az