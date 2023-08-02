‘If Armenia totally puts down all its aspirations to contest our territorial integrity, we can find peace solution very soon’: Azerbaijani President

President Ilham Aliyev spoke about Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks in an interview with Euronews TV channel, News.Az reports.

“Peace negotiations have been held by foreign ministers. Our meetings in Brussels were organized by the President of European Council. These meetings actually allow us to touch upon very sensitive issues,” the head of state noted.

Mentioning future parameters of border, situation related the communications, President Ilham Aliyev said:

“Armenia has obligation, which is signed as a result of the Second Karabakh War to allow us access to our exclave Nakhchivan. But still, it is not happening. So, main concentration on paragraphs of peace treaty is made by the ministers. Our meetings just create, I think, a good atmosphere. But if we see a constructive approach from Armenian side, and most important if they totally put down all their aspirations to contest our territorial integrity then we can find the peace solution very soon, maybe even by the end of the year.”

News.Az