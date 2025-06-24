If Israel stops attacks, 'we have no intention to continue response', Iran's FM says

Iran's foreign minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, has just posted on X saying that if Israel stops its "illegal aggression" now, Iran has "no intention to continue our response afterwards", News.az reports citing BBC.

Araghchi said Israel must stop by 04:00 local time, which has just passed:

"As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around.

"As of now, there is NO "agreement" on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards.

"The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later."

News.Az