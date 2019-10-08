IFC to present new agro financing platform in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) will present a new platform for risk management of agriculture in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to IFC chief specialist Leyla Huseynli speaking at the Investors’ Fair "Microfinance at the crossroad: sustainable development in the digital era" in Baku.

Huseynli said that the new CLARA platform covers 40 products. Each of them represents a certain risk management mechanism in the field of agriculture in accordance with the realities of Azerbaijan.

CLARA (Cash-flow linked Agriculture Risk Assessment tool) is a new online service designed to quickly and efficiently assess production risks in agriculture. The service helps to make predictive calculations for farms based on technological maps for the manufacture of various agricultural products. Technological maps containing the necessary information and instructions for the manufacture of various agricultural products will be stored in the service database.

The CLARA tool was developed as part of an IFC project aimed at improving access to financing for farmers, representatives of small and medium-sized businesses.

