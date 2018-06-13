Yandex metrika counter

IFV crews improve combat skills

According to the combat training plan for 2018 approved by the Minister of Defense, the crews of Infantry Fighting Vehicle improve combat skills.

The main purpose of training is to improve the skills to control IFVs in difficult terrain and their successful use in real combat conditions to increase the combat capability of the crews.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

