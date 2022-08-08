III Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth completes work in Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shusha hosted a closing ceremony of "Shusha-270" Diaspora Youth III Summer Camp, one of the large-scale projects of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, News.az reports,

Elshad Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Maftun Abbasov, Chairman of the Board of the Shusha City State Reserve Department, and Dashgin Rajabli, the Chief of Staff of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, congratulated the camp participants on the successful completion of the project and wished them success in their studies and future activities. The participants also expressed gratitude to the organizations that provided organizational and partnership support to the great project.

News.Az