Ilham Aliyev: 2019 marks the beginning of new stage of our reforms

"The year 2019 marks the beginning of a new stage of our reforms. It is quite natural because the Azerbaijani people once again placed great confidence in me

"Of course, extensive work had been carried out since the second half of the last year to specify, identify and sequence reforms, and new reforms were launched early this year,” he said.

The Azerbaijani president emphasized that the main goal of the new reforms is to transform Azerbaijan into a modern and developing and in the future into a developed country, address the existing shortcomings, completely remove from the agenda problems facing citizens, improve people's well-being, and build a stronger, more powerful state.

“We pursue a purposeful, comprehensive policy in this direction, we both strengthen our international standing and put forward regional cooperation initiatives. Azerbaijan has today become a transport hub of Eurasia, actually not one of the transport hubs, but a transport hub because the North-East and East-West corridors pass through our country. We have very effectively taken advantage of this geographical situation to establish a robust infrastructure. More than 10 countries are today collaborating along the North-South and East-West transport corridors. But there is only one country that is involved in both projects, and that is Azerbaijan,” President Aliyev added.

