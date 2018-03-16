Ilham Aliyev about the first meeting of Heydar Aliyev and Putin

The first meeting between Heydar Aliyev and Vladimir Putin lasted a very long time, and at the end my father told me about the impressions left by Vladimir Putin.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made the due statement speaking in an interview to journalist Andrei Kondrashov for the film "Putin":

"Of course, they had much in common. They studied at the same school - the Leningrad Higher School of the KGB. Colleagues. They understood each other very well, built trustful relationships."

The head of state also noted that, according to Heydar Aliyev, "Azerbaijan got a reliable partner in Putin's person."

News.Az

