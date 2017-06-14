Ilham Aliyev: All occupied territories of Azerbaijan will be liberated

All occupied territories of Azerbaijan will be liberated, President Ilham Aliyev said during his meeting with a group of military schools cadets in Jabrayil’s J

“We will liberate our occupied territories and return to our native lands,” the president vowed, noting that last year’s April fights once again proved that.

“You will also stand up for the protection of Azerbaijani lands and should be ready to liberate our territories,” he added.

President Aliyev wished the Azerbaijani army further victories.

