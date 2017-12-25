Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva view works done in 'Baku White City'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited 'Baku White City' to attend the opening of the Khagani Rustamov Street, a ring-road and an underground pedestrian passage on this street, and to view a newly-built park and several quarters.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency, Saleh Mammadov, and Executive Director of the 'Baku White City' project, Ruslan Sadikhov, informed the President of works done in the area, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The newly-built Khagani Rustamov Street is 1050m in length and 45m in width. The six-lane street has a special parking lot.

President Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the Khagani Rustamov Street, the ring-road and the four-exit underground pedestrian passage on the street.

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the newly-built park in Babak Garb quarter. The park occupies a total area of 6,800sm. Then they took a bus tour of the newly-built quarters in 'Baku White City'.

The President was also informed of what has been done as part of “Baku White City” project in 2017 and works planned to be carried out in 2018, AzerTAc reported.

