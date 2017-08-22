Yandex metrika counter

Ilham Aliyev approves funding for renovation of multi-storey buildings in Samukh district

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for renovation of multi-storey buildings in the country's Samukh district.

Under the presidential order, three million manats are to be allocated from the state budget to Samukh City Executive Authority for changing roofs and renovating facades of the multi-storey buildings, AzVision reports.

News.Az 

